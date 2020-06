Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Time for a Summer BBQ! Here is a HUGE studio duplex (currently being used as a one bedroom). The apartment is 1000+ sq feet with a large 500 sq foot private yard. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). The upstairs comfortably fits a dining table and room for a full living room set. There are 1.5 bathrooms, a full bath on the top floor and half on the lower level. Downstairs is a massive rec space that comfortably fits King size furniture. There is a washer/dryer hook up for additional convenience. There are wonderful shops and restaurants along Vanderbilt and Washington Avenues. Pet friendly!