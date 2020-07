Amenities

This charming 1 bedroom is located in trendy Crown Heights. There is a kitchen open to a spacious living space with a brick wall. The large bedroom and walk in closet is off of the living room. There is a full bath off of the kitchen. Laundry in the basement. Great location! Only 1/2 block to shopping and restaurants/bars on Washington Avenue and 2 blocks to Franklin Avenue. Sorry no dogs. Cats on approval. Available August 1st. 1 month fee.,This great 1 bedroom is located in Prospect Heights. There is a bedroom in the front with a large closet. The living room and kitchen are located in the center of the apartment. The bathroom is off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry room in the basement. Only 1/2 block to shopping and restaurants on Washington Avenue and only 2 blocks to trendy Franklin Avenue. A must see!