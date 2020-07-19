All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
628 3rd Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

628 3rd Street

628 3rd Street · (718) 923-8080
Location

628 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this newly renovated, roughly 3600-square foot triplex with wrap around yard (approx. 450 sq ft) and finished English basement on a coveted tree-lined block in prime Park Slope. Just a few doors down from the entrance to Prospect Park and Zoned for P.S. 321, this lovely home sits on a pristine block and is not to be missed. This lovely triplex has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms (including an en suite half bath in the Master), and a fully renovated livable basement which is perfect as an in/law, au pair suite, or huge den/rec room with multiple closets, laundry, and full bath. This triplex boasts beamed ceilings, recessed directional lighting, and original hardwood floors throughout, and all of the bathrooms are beautifully renovated with marble and tile. Fully functional and modern while keeping the original details that are sought by so many. Large living space, separate dining area, and built-ins make this a great use of space for anyone looking for the classic Park Slope experience. The eat-in kitchen is gorgeous with brand new appliances, and the outdoor space is perfect for entertaining, grilling, and gardening. The garden is accessible through both the kitchen and the living/dining room area and is a blank canvass for any tenant. The property includes everything you would want in a Park Slope home. This great townhouse is in a perfect location within a great school district, and the area is bustling with activities, shops, and award winning restaurants. Pets on approval. (Note: the railing on the main staircase will be intact.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 3rd Street have any available units?
628 3rd Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 628 3rd Street have?
Some of 628 3rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 628 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 628 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 628 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 628 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 628 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 628 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 628 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
