627 Dekal Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool garage new construction yoga

Location! Brand new Luxury Condominium elevator building defined by its pre-war Brooklyn charm with today's luxury living. 657 Sqft 1-Bedroom of living space with open concept, featuring a chefs Nolte German Kitchen with Bertazzoni Range, Ceasarstone Statuario Quartz countertops and Grohe fixtures. Sleek bathroom design, an abundance of closet space, and Premium finish hardwood floor. Outdoor balcony with breathtaking views of Manhattan as well as Herbert Con King Park and iconic Marcy Playground. Kosciusko Pool directly across the street. Amenities including a rooftop with unobstructed views of Manhattan, gym, lounge area, yoga room, locker room, storage and garage parking space. Situated one block from the G train and in close proximity to the A and C trains at Nostrand and Fulton street. 24-hour convenient public transportation to Manhattan in 10 min. Herbert Von King Park and Marcy Playground 3 blocks away. https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/c166e76a-5d43-4851-858e-2970101a07ec/