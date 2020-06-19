All apartments in Brooklyn
627 Dekal Avenue

627 Dekalb Avenue ·
Location

627 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
yoga
Location! Brand new Luxury Condominium elevator building defined by its pre-war Brooklyn charm with today's luxury living. 657 Sqft 1-Bedroom of living space with open concept, featuring a chefs Nolte German Kitchen with Bertazzoni Range, Ceasarstone Statuario Quartz countertops and Grohe fixtures. Sleek bathroom design, an abundance of closet space, and Premium finish hardwood floor. Outdoor balcony with breathtaking views of Manhattan as well as Herbert Con King Park and iconic Marcy Playground. Kosciusko Pool directly across the street. Amenities including a rooftop with unobstructed views of Manhattan, gym, lounge area, yoga room, locker room, storage and garage parking space. Situated one block from the G train and in close proximity to the A and C trains at Nostrand and Fulton street. 24-hour convenient public transportation to Manhattan in 10 min. Herbert Von King Park and Marcy Playground 3 blocks away. https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/c166e76a-5d43-4851-858e-2970101a07ec/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Dekal Avenue have any available units?
627 Dekal Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 627 Dekal Avenue have?
Some of 627 Dekal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Dekal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
627 Dekal Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Dekal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 627 Dekal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 627 Dekal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 627 Dekal Avenue does offer parking.
Does 627 Dekal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 Dekal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Dekal Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 627 Dekal Avenue has a pool.
Does 627 Dekal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 627 Dekal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Dekal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Dekal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Dekal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Dekal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
