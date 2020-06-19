626 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

This apartment truly echoes the saying Location Location Location...Bright and Spacious 2 bedroom duplex apartment in a well maintained building.Lower level; large sun drenched living room, dining area, closet, large separate kitchen spacious for a cook with excellent storage, dishwasher and built-in microwave.Upper level; bright split bedrooms each with walk-in closets, additional large storage closet in the foyer, add another in the bathroom, with a door to the building hallway for your safety. This charming apartment is located on the gold coast of Prospect Heights! Two blocks from the Q/B and 2/3 subway lines and Prospect Park! Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn Museum and Botanic Garden. Foodtown supermarket and drop off laundromat is downstairs along with Michelin mentioned restaurant Maison Yaki and famed restaurant Olmsted is across the street to mention only a few. The area offers an abundance of amenities ( several yoga studios, gyms and soulcycle) all conveniently located within a 1-3 block radius!The Best of city living is at your fingertip! Come add your personal touch! No showing until 6/15.