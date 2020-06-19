All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

626 Vanderbilt Avenue

Location

626 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
yoga
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
yoga
This apartment truly echoes the saying Location Location Location...Bright and Spacious 2 bedroom duplex apartment in a well maintained building.Lower level; large sun drenched living room, dining area, closet, large separate kitchen spacious for a cook with excellent storage, dishwasher and built-in microwave.Upper level; bright split bedrooms each with walk-in closets, additional large storage closet in the foyer, add another in the bathroom, with a door to the building hallway for your safety. This charming apartment is located on the gold coast of Prospect Heights! Two blocks from the Q/B and 2/3 subway lines and Prospect Park! Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn Museum and Botanic Garden. Foodtown supermarket and drop off laundromat is downstairs along with Michelin mentioned restaurant Maison Yaki and famed restaurant Olmsted is across the street to mention only a few. The area offers an abundance of amenities ( several yoga studios, gyms and soulcycle) all conveniently located within a 1-3 block radius!The Best of city living is at your fingertip! Come add your personal touch! No showing until 6/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
626 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 626 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 626 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
626 Vanderbilt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 626 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 626 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 626 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 626 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 626 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 626 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 626 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
