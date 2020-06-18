All apartments in Brooklyn
625 East 18th Street
625 East 18th Street

625 East 18th Street · (917) 678-4970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 East 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
playground
NO FEEMASSIVE 3BR APT WITH 2 FULL BATHROOMSHUGE PRIVATE TERRACEGORGEOUS CONDO FINISHED APT WITH HUGE MASTER BEDROOM!High end luxury rental building in the middle of Ditmas Park! 2 Blocks away from Q and B trains, 3 blocks to express BM1, BM3, BM4 buses!This Gorgeous Apartment feature modern stainless steel appliances from LG, beautiful solid parquet floors, high ceilings, oversized windows, beautiful glass balconies, large built out closets, magnificent bathrooms with high-end finishes and radiant heat flooring! Every room in every apartment boosts Split system for heating and cooling, with individual room thermostats! Building has beautiful landscaping, an outdoor terrace, furnished rooftop and a laundry room in the basement! No Broker fees!Restaurants, banks, bars, are all minutes away! 3 blocks away from Cortelyou Road, which features farmers market, Flatbush Food Corp and public library, playground and more!Apt is not Furnished*Pet friendlyguarantors welcome hsk1028

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 East 18th Street have any available units?
625 East 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 625 East 18th Street have?
Some of 625 East 18th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 East 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 East 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 625 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 625 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 625 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 East 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 625 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 625 East 18th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 625 East 18th Street has accessible units.
Does 625 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 East 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 East 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 East 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
