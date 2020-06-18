625 East 18th Street

Amenities

NO FEEMASSIVE 3BR APT WITH 2 FULL BATHROOMSHUGE PRIVATE TERRACEGORGEOUS CONDO FINISHED APT WITH HUGE MASTER BEDROOM!High end luxury rental building in the middle of Ditmas Park! 2 Blocks away from Q and B trains, 3 blocks to express BM1, BM3, BM4 buses!This Gorgeous Apartment feature modern stainless steel appliances from LG, beautiful solid parquet floors, high ceilings, oversized windows, beautiful glass balconies, large built out closets, magnificent bathrooms with high-end finishes and radiant heat flooring! Every room in every apartment boosts Split system for heating and cooling, with individual room thermostats! Building has beautiful landscaping, an outdoor terrace, furnished rooftop and a laundry room in the basement! No Broker fees!Restaurants, banks, bars, are all minutes away! 3 blocks away from Cortelyou Road, which features farmers market, Flatbush Food Corp and public library, playground and more!Apt is not Furnished*Pet friendlyguarantors welcome hsk1028