623 Grand Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities

Exquisite 2 Bedroom that's both stylish and full of light. Walk into your sunny, open concept, high ceilinged Kitchen and Living Room. Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including a Dishwasher and large, movable Island. Spacious Living Room with Decorative Fireplace, Ornate Mirror, Built-In Book Shelves, and Dining Nook with Exposed Brick. Queen-Sized Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom would be perfect as a Home Office or Child's Room. Bathroom features Oversized Shower Stall. This home also includes Laundry, A/C and owner quality finishes throughout. Live on the border of Prospect Heights and Crown Heights, with all the charm and convenience the neighborhood has to offer! A few blocks from neighborhoods favorites like Ample Hill Creamery, Olmsted, LaLou, The Way Station, Washington Commons, Penny House Cafe, and so much more! Accessible to Public Transportation B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, and S trains! Sorry, no pets.