623 Grand Avenue
623 Grand Avenue

623 Grand Avenue · (718) 878-1885
Location

623 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Exquisite 2 Bedroom that's both stylish and full of light. Walk into your sunny, open concept, high ceilinged Kitchen and Living Room. Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including a Dishwasher and large, movable Island. Spacious Living Room with Decorative Fireplace, Ornate Mirror, Built-In Book Shelves, and Dining Nook with Exposed Brick. Queen-Sized Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom would be perfect as a Home Office or Child's Room. Bathroom features Oversized Shower Stall. This home also includes Laundry, A/C and owner quality finishes throughout. Live on the border of Prospect Heights and Crown Heights, with all the charm and convenience the neighborhood has to offer! A few blocks from neighborhoods favorites like Ample Hill Creamery, Olmsted, LaLou, The Way Station, Washington Commons, Penny House Cafe, and so much more! Accessible to Public Transportation B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, and S trains! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Grand Avenue have any available units?
623 Grand Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 623 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 623 Grand Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
623 Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 623 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 623 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 623 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 623 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 623 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 623 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 623 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 623 Grand Avenue has units with air conditioning.
