Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
622 Bergen Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

622 Bergen Street

622 Bergen Street · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

622 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Immaculate and bright Architect designed alcove studio with separate sleeping area located on a tree lined street in the heart of Prospect Heights and close to everything this vibrant neighborhood has to offer.

-Custom hand carved Acacia wood floors
-Central AC
-High ceilings
-New stainless steel appliances including dish washer
-Spa-like bathroom with soaking tub
-One flight up in a charming two- family town home
- Quick walk to the 2,3,B,Q and C trains

**Photo of actual unit virtually staged***
**Sleeping area fits a full size bed****
***Sorry, No Pets****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Bergen Street have any available units?
622 Bergen Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 622 Bergen Street have?
Some of 622 Bergen Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
622 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
No, 622 Bergen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 622 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 622 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 622 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 622 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 622 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 622 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Bergen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 622 Bergen Street has units with air conditioning.
