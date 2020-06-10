622 Bergen Street

Amenities

Immaculate and bright Architect designed alcove studio with separate sleeping area located on a tree lined street in the heart of Prospect Heights and close to everything this vibrant neighborhood has to offer.



-Custom hand carved Acacia wood floors

-Central AC

-High ceilings

-New stainless steel appliances including dish washer

-Spa-like bathroom with soaking tub

-One flight up in a charming two- family town home

- Quick walk to the 2,3,B,Q and C trains



**Photo of actual unit virtually staged***

**Sleeping area fits a full size bed****

***Sorry, No Pets****