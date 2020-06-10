622 Bergen Street

Amenities
Immaculate and bright Architect designed alcove studio with separate sleeping area located on a tree lined street in the heart of Prospect Heights and close to everything this vibrant neighborhood has to offer.
-Custom hand carved Acacia wood floors
-Central AC
-High ceilings
-New stainless steel appliances including dish washer
-Spa-like bathroom with soaking tub
-One flight up in a charming two- family town home
- Quick walk to the 2,3,B,Q and C trains
**Photo of actual unit virtually staged***
**Sleeping area fits a full size bed****
***Sorry, No Pets****