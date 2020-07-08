All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 617 Flatbush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
617 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:32 PM

617 Flatbush Avenue

617 Flatbush Avenue · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Flatbush
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

617 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Spectacular 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. This great Prospect Lefferts Gardens home .The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, postwar, doorman, virtual_doorman, parttime_doorman, fulltime_doorman, elevator, walk_up, garage, parking_available, gym, fitness_facility, tennis, swimming_pool, storage_available, cold_storage, package_room, bike_room, attended_lobby, concierge, live_work, media_room, green_building, smoke_free, guarantors, landmark, gifts, air_rights, copurchase, lounge, parents, childrens_playroom, sublets, senior_community, pied_a_terre, community_recreation_facilities, mixed_use, full_service, new_dev, Live-in Super, landlease, FIOS Available, laundry_in_building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Prospect Lefferts Gardens apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
617 Flatbush Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 617 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 617 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 Flatbush Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 617 Flatbush Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 617 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 617 Flatbush Avenue offers parking.
Does 617 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 617 Flatbush Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity