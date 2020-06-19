598 7th Avenue

Amenities

Short term summer rental available! This darling single family wood frame house can be yours for the summer. Fully renovated in 2013, this three story home sits at the cusp of South Slope and Greenwood Heights. On the parlor floor, you will find an open concept floor plan with dining area, large kitchen with island, and living room with green views. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom, the master bedroom currently holds a king size bed. The finished garden level serves as a family room with a large sectional, ping pong table, full bathroom, plus additional bedroom that opens out into the private backyard through sliding glass doors. This quiet and green neighborhood is the perfect location to enjoy your summer. Available fully furnished June 1-August 31. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Please email me for additional photos.