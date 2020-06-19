All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
598 7th Avenue
598 7th Avenue

598 7th Avenue · (917) 324-0320
Location

598 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short term summer rental available! This darling single family wood frame house can be yours for the summer. Fully renovated in 2013, this three story home sits at the cusp of South Slope and Greenwood Heights. On the parlor floor, you will find an open concept floor plan with dining area, large kitchen with island, and living room with green views. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom, the master bedroom currently holds a king size bed. The finished garden level serves as a family room with a large sectional, ping pong table, full bathroom, plus additional bedroom that opens out into the private backyard through sliding glass doors. This quiet and green neighborhood is the perfect location to enjoy your summer. Available fully furnished June 1-August 31. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Please email me for additional photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 7th Avenue have any available units?
598 7th Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 598 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
598 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 598 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 598 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 598 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 598 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 598 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 598 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 598 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 598 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 598 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 598 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 598 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
