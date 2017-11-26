All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

595 Leonard St

595 Leonard Street · (917) 214-0674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

595 Leonard Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 blocks from McCarren Park, in the heart of Greenpoin!

This newly renovated townhouse combines pre-war charm with modern conveniences.

This spacious and light filled three bedroom home features an open kitchen,equipped with quartz countertops and full-sized stainless steel appliances including a french door refrigerator with ice maker, 30" self-cleaning gas range, and dishwasher.

Comfortable living area is topped off with a vented washer dryer. Bedrooms can easily accommodate full and queen size beds plus your additional furniture. Unit is outfitted with oak hardwood flooring, Italian porcelain tile in the bathrooms, solid wood doors, video intercom, air-conditioner unit in the living room, and brand new steam heat boiler and hot water heater in the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Leonard St have any available units?
595 Leonard St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 595 Leonard St have?
Some of 595 Leonard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Leonard St currently offering any rent specials?
595 Leonard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Leonard St pet-friendly?
No, 595 Leonard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 595 Leonard St offer parking?
No, 595 Leonard St does not offer parking.
Does 595 Leonard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 595 Leonard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Leonard St have a pool?
No, 595 Leonard St does not have a pool.
Does 595 Leonard St have accessible units?
No, 595 Leonard St does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Leonard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 Leonard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 595 Leonard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 595 Leonard St has units with air conditioning.
