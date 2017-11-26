595 Leonard St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 blocks from McCarren Park, in the heart of Greenpoin!



This newly renovated townhouse combines pre-war charm with modern conveniences.



This spacious and light filled three bedroom home features an open kitchen,equipped with quartz countertops and full-sized stainless steel appliances including a french door refrigerator with ice maker, 30" self-cleaning gas range, and dishwasher.



Comfortable living area is topped off with a vented washer dryer. Bedrooms can easily accommodate full and queen size beds plus your additional furniture. Unit is outfitted with oak hardwood flooring, Italian porcelain tile in the bathrooms, solid wood doors, video intercom, air-conditioner unit in the living room, and brand new steam heat boiler and hot water heater in the building