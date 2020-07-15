591 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

Attention students at PRATT, LIU BROOKLYN, ST JOSEPHS and faculty...an apartment conveniently located to all. This one bedroom unit is nestled in a prime area on the Clinton Hill/Bed Stuy border along Myrtle Ave, this is truly a "Must See." Located on the fourth floor of a lovely 4 story prewar walk-up, this unit is available for lease immediately. Situated a hopskipand jump from the G train, one block away from the B54 bus stop & the BQE. What are you waiting for, do not hesitate to coordinate a showing.