Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
591 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

591 Myrtle Avenue

591 Myrtle Avenue · (478) 442-2599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

591 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Attention students at PRATT, LIU BROOKLYN, ST JOSEPHS and faculty...an apartment conveniently located to all. This one bedroom unit is nestled in a prime area on the Clinton Hill/Bed Stuy border along Myrtle Ave, this is truly a "Must See." Located on the fourth floor of a lovely 4 story prewar walk-up, this unit is available for lease immediately. Situated a hopskipand jump from the G train, one block away from the B54 bus stop & the BQE. What are you waiting for, do not hesitate to coordinate a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
591 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 591 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
591 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 591 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 591 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
No, 591 Myrtle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 591 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 591 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 591 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 591 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 591 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
