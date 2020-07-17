All apartments in Brooklyn
591 Madison Street
591 Madison Street

591 Madison Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

591 Madison Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Large 4 bedroom apartment with a Balcony!!

Welcome to 951 Madison Street; Bushwick's newest rental building comprised of 37 modern apartments across six residential floors. The building hosts a great set of amenities including two common roof areas equipped with grills and a green house, a state of the art lounge/media room, fitness center, free bike, seasonal storage, laundry, and FREE wifi in the entire building (yes, including the apartments as well). The well-appointed homes come standard with hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedroom and living areas, modern kitchens, Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern ductless air conditioning in every room. Many of the layouts include private outdoor space as well.
the rent advertised is net effective*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Madison Street have any available units?
591 Madison Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 591 Madison Street have?
Some of 591 Madison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
591 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 591 Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 591 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 591 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 591 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 591 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 591 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 591 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 591 Madison Street has units with air conditioning.
