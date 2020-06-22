588 6th Avenue

Amenities

This is the one. I recommend you schedule a viewing right away!! It's a pre-war, 2 bedroom and the Park Slope neighborhood is terrific. The apt's features include hardwood floors throughout, views of the skyline, and sound proof, large windows. Nice touches add to the apartment's nice charm including a decorative fireplace. The LED lighting are a nice touch. In addition to the above, the apartment comes with ductless a/c. the coin laundry room in building is a nice convenience. For meals at home, the apartment's kitchen was recently renovated and has an open layout, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. It includes a gas range, a dishwasher, a full-sized refrigerator, high-end, stainless steel, vented appliances, plenty of storage, and a gas oven. The bedroom has a window that opens, good storage, and hardwood floors. It has a well sized bedroom, and has no problem fitting a queen. the second bedroom can fit a full sized bed. recently renovated bathroom there are a standard tub, with two shower heads, good storage. There's also a window in the bathroom. There's a amazing terrace, lighted and clean hallways, and a live-in super. For any additional questions and a viewing, contact me anytime.