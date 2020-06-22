All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:04 AM

588 6th Avenue

588 6th Avenue · (347) 422-0856
Location

588 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
lobby
This is the one. I recommend you schedule a viewing right away!! It's a pre-war, 2 bedroom and the Park Slope neighborhood is terrific. The apt's features include hardwood floors throughout, views of the skyline, and sound proof, large windows. Nice touches add to the apartment's nice charm including a decorative fireplace. The LED lighting are a nice touch. In addition to the above, the apartment comes with ductless a/c. the coin laundry room in building is a nice convenience. For meals at home, the apartment's kitchen was recently renovated and has an open layout, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. It includes a gas range, a dishwasher, a full-sized refrigerator, high-end, stainless steel, vented appliances, plenty of storage, and a gas oven. The bedroom has a window that opens, good storage, and hardwood floors. It has a well sized bedroom, and has no problem fitting a queen. the second bedroom can fit a full sized bed. recently renovated bathroom there are a standard tub, with two shower heads, good storage. There's also a window in the bathroom. There's a amazing terrace, lighted and clean hallways, and a live-in super. For any additional questions and a viewing, contact me anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 6th Avenue have any available units?
588 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 588 6th Avenue have?
Some of 588 6th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
588 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 588 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 588 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 588 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 588 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 588 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 588 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 588 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 588 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 588 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 588 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 588 6th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
