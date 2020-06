Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

This functional 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath located in the center of Carroll Gardens is not to be missed. Duplex layout with chefs kitchen inclusive of dishwasher, living room and a large bedroom on the main level. Lower level is extremely spacious, with a washer/dryer and an additional bathroom.



Steps from the F/G at President and Smith Street, The B61 Bus on Columbia, and surrounded by neighborhood faves.