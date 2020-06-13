584 17th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Property Amenities

Welcome to the most serene neighborhood: Windsor Terrace. This spacious, graciously proportioned, recently renovated one bedroom apartment in a lovely house is a true gem. It is the rare opportunity to come by this kind of stunning place on the market. Rooms are filled with a wonderful abundance of natural light. The kitchen is open to the living room to increase its functionality. Windows are facing away from the street which makes the apartment quiet and peaceful. Do not miss your chance to see your new cozy home on a highly sought after tree-lined street. Prospect Park, the Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Sundays and a supermarket are around the corner. Please note, there are no dishwasher or washer/dryer in the unit. This is a non-smoking apartment. Tenants pay electricity and gas. No dogs, please. Available June 15th.