584 17th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

584 17th Street

584 17th Street · (212) 381-4219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

584 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to the most serene neighborhood: Windsor Terrace. This spacious, graciously proportioned, recently renovated one bedroom apartment in a lovely house is a true gem. It is the rare opportunity to come by this kind of stunning place on the market. Rooms are filled with a wonderful abundance of natural light. The kitchen is open to the living room to increase its functionality. Windows are facing away from the street which makes the apartment quiet and peaceful. Do not miss your chance to see your new cozy home on a highly sought after tree-lined street. Prospect Park, the Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Sundays and a supermarket are around the corner. Please note, there are no dishwasher or washer/dryer in the unit. This is a non-smoking apartment. Tenants pay electricity and gas. No dogs, please. Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 17th Street have any available units?
584 17th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 584 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
584 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 584 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 584 17th Street offer parking?
No, 584 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 584 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 584 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 17th Street have a pool?
No, 584 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 584 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 584 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 584 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 584 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 584 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
