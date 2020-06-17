570 Ocean Parkway

Amenities
Capture the opportunity to rent this spacious ground level beautifully renovated alcove studio apartment. As you enter into this Junior One, you will be greeted by a coat closet, built-in shelving and area perfectly suited to accommodate a small office. Generous sized living room/bedroom comes complete with a built-in Murphy Bed complimented with plenty of storage. Pre-war archways, windows in every room and parquet/hardwood flooring flow through this space. Newly renovated windowed eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Glass tile back splash with under cabinet lighting and plank tiles compliment this kitchen which easily accommodates a table and chairs. Tastefully renovated bathroom has a fully tiled shower. Hall closet outside bathroom complete this apartment.Utilities include heat and hot water. Pets are on a case-by-case basis.Amazing building amenities include laundry facilities, communal bike room, gym and common outdoor grounds! In closeproximity to the trains. Board approval required. Call today for an appointment!