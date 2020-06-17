All apartments in Brooklyn
570 Ocean Parkway
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

570 Ocean Parkway

570 Ocean Parkway · (718) 921-9012 ext. 1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

570 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-E · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Capture the opportunity to rent this spacious ground level beautifully renovated alcove studio apartment. As you enter into this Junior One, you will be greeted by a coat closet, built-in shelving and area perfectly suited to accommodate a small office. Generous sized living room/bedroom comes complete with a built-in Murphy Bed complimented with plenty of storage. Pre-war archways, windows in every room and parquet/hardwood flooring flow through this space. Newly renovated windowed eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Glass tile back splash with under cabinet lighting and plank tiles compliment this kitchen which easily accommodates a table and chairs. Tastefully renovated bathroom has a fully tiled shower. Hall closet outside bathroom complete this apartment.Utilities include heat and hot water. Pets are on a case-by-case basis.Amazing building amenities include laundry facilities, communal bike room, gym and common outdoor grounds! In closeproximity to the trains. Board approval required. Call today for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Ocean Parkway have any available units?
570 Ocean Parkway has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 570 Ocean Parkway have?
Some of 570 Ocean Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Ocean Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
570 Ocean Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Ocean Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Ocean Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 570 Ocean Parkway offer parking?
No, 570 Ocean Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 570 Ocean Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Ocean Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Ocean Parkway have a pool?
No, 570 Ocean Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 570 Ocean Parkway have accessible units?
No, 570 Ocean Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Ocean Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 Ocean Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Ocean Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Ocean Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
