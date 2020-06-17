All apartments in Brooklyn
566 Parkside Ave

566 Parkside Avenue · (718) 696-9436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

566 Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Affordable 1 bedroom located in a great location -In a prewar walk-up building two blocks away from 2,5 and Q trains, this renovated unit features hardwood flooring, a new kitchen and bath. Its a short walk to Prospect Park and just around the corner from shops, eateries and laundry on Rogers and Nostrand Avenues. Heat and hot water are included. Lefferts Gardens is one of Brooklyn's best kept secrets boasting impressive architecture and easy access to Prospect Park at a fraction of the price tag of homes across the other side of the Park. A tight knit group of community with many residents living here for decades, it has lately begun to attract younger crowd looking for affordable condos and apartments as well as older homes in this officially designated Historic District. Picturesque tree-lined avenues and quaint homes in this quiet neighborhood further add to the appeal. With the primary commercial strips of Flatbush and Nostrand Avenues running through its boundaries, residents have convenient access to many thriving small businesses offering all kind of products and services that cater to all needs and whims.Apartments features:-Completely new kitchen including brand new stainless steel appliances- Lots of cabinet space- Hardwood flooring- completely new bathroom- Great sized living room- Great sunlightApartment is ready for move in!Applicant(s) combined annual salary must be 40X the rent with 700 credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 Parkside Ave have any available units?
566 Parkside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 566 Parkside Ave have?
Some of 566 Parkside Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 Parkside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
566 Parkside Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 Parkside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 566 Parkside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 566 Parkside Ave offer parking?
No, 566 Parkside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 566 Parkside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 566 Parkside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 Parkside Ave have a pool?
No, 566 Parkside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 566 Parkside Ave have accessible units?
No, 566 Parkside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 566 Parkside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 566 Parkside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 566 Parkside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 566 Parkside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
