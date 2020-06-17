566 Parkside Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Affordable 1 bedroom located in a great location -In a prewar walk-up building two blocks away from 2,5 and Q trains, this renovated unit features hardwood flooring, a new kitchen and bath. Its a short walk to Prospect Park and just around the corner from shops, eateries and laundry on Rogers and Nostrand Avenues. Heat and hot water are included. Lefferts Gardens is one of Brooklyn's best kept secrets boasting impressive architecture and easy access to Prospect Park at a fraction of the price tag of homes across the other side of the Park. A tight knit group of community with many residents living here for decades, it has lately begun to attract younger crowd looking for affordable condos and apartments as well as older homes in this officially designated Historic District. Picturesque tree-lined avenues and quaint homes in this quiet neighborhood further add to the appeal. With the primary commercial strips of Flatbush and Nostrand Avenues running through its boundaries, residents have convenient access to many thriving small businesses offering all kind of products and services that cater to all needs and whims.Apartments features:-Completely new kitchen including brand new stainless steel appliances- Lots of cabinet space- Hardwood flooring- completely new bathroom- Great sized living room- Great sunlightApartment is ready for move in!Applicant(s) combined annual salary must be 40X the rent with 700 credit.