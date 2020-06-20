All apartments in Brooklyn
563 Prospect Ave 1

563 Prospect Ave · No Longer Available
Location

563 Prospect Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Windsor Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Sunny Windsor Terrace 2 Bd + Backyard - Property Id: 284611

SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL. Available May 2020 until Sept 1, 2020.

Sunny 2-bedroom rental in Windsor Terrace with front porch and shared backyard. This 1000sqft home has a windowed eat in kitchen, large living room, master bedroom with queen bed and second bedroom with bunk beds. A huge picture window in the living room drenches this apartment in natural light. Apartment is fully furnished and has window AC units in both bedrooms.

Short term rental only available now until 9/1/2020; 1st month & security deposit due at signing, no fee, credit & background check required. No pets, no smoking. All utilities included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284611
Property Id 284611

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 Prospect Ave 1 have any available units?
563 Prospect Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 563 Prospect Ave 1 have?
Some of 563 Prospect Ave 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Is 563 Prospect Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
563 Prospect Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 Prospect Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 563 Prospect Ave 1 is not pet friendly.
Does 563 Prospect Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 563 Prospect Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 563 Prospect Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 563 Prospect Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 Prospect Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 563 Prospect Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 563 Prospect Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 563 Prospect Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 563 Prospect Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 563 Prospect Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 563 Prospect Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 563 Prospect Ave 1 has units with air conditioning.
