563 Prospect Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Sunny Windsor Terrace 2 Bd + Backyard - Property Id: 284611



SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL. Available May 2020 until Sept 1, 2020.



Sunny 2-bedroom rental in Windsor Terrace with front porch and shared backyard. This 1000sqft home has a windowed eat in kitchen, large living room, master bedroom with queen bed and second bedroom with bunk beds. A huge picture window in the living room drenches this apartment in natural light. Apartment is fully furnished and has window AC units in both bedrooms.



Short term rental only available now until 9/1/2020; 1st month & security deposit due at signing, no fee, credit & background check required. No pets, no smoking. All utilities included.

No Pets Allowed



