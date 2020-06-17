561 4th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill bike storage

*** 20 MONTH LEASE WITH ONE MONTH FREE RENT****This gorgeous four bed and two bath is truly one-of-a-kind! Located in a new development in PRIME Park Slope! This penthouse -like unit features a stunningly living with two terraces, huge windows with loads of natural light and unbelievable views of NYC , gray and gold cabinets, deep blue granite kitchen tops, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, dual door closet space, 15' ceilings with Bluetooth speakers, washer and dryer in unit, light brown tiled bathroom with soaking tub and awesome custom lighting, bike storage, and a beautiful shared rooftop! You're surrounded by loads of restaurants, cafes, grills, bars, and just 20 minutes away from the city! Just down the block from the R train. Be the first to live in this beautiful luxury complex, call today to schedule a showing! skyline14288