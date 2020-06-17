All apartments in Brooklyn
561 4th Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

561 4th Avenue

561 4th Avenue · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

561 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
*** 20 MONTH LEASE WITH ONE MONTH FREE RENT****This gorgeous four bed and two bath is truly one-of-a-kind! Located in a new development in PRIME Park Slope! This penthouse -like unit features a stunningly living with two terraces, huge windows with loads of natural light and unbelievable views of NYC , gray and gold cabinets, deep blue granite kitchen tops, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, dual door closet space, 15' ceilings with Bluetooth speakers, washer and dryer in unit, light brown tiled bathroom with soaking tub and awesome custom lighting, bike storage, and a beautiful shared rooftop! You're surrounded by loads of restaurants, cafes, grills, bars, and just 20 minutes away from the city! Just down the block from the R train. Be the first to live in this beautiful luxury complex, call today to schedule a showing! skyline14288

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 4th Avenue have any available units?
561 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 561 4th Avenue have?
Some of 561 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
561 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 561 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 561 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 561 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 561 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 561 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 561 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 561 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 561 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
