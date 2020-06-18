56 Downing Street

Amenities

Perched on a tree-lined street in the heart of Clinton Hill, this chic and expansive sun-filled three-bedroom, 1.5 bath upper duplex has a quintessential Brooklyn aesthetic. With a recent and thoughtful renovation, this home combines stylish, modern amenities with coveted historic detail. The elegant and spacious living room features exposed brick, high ceilings and oversized windows, providing abundant natural light.



The renovated kitchen features new appliances and cabinetry with an open layout that provides an ideal space for entertaining and gatherings. The wide planked oak wood floors are in pristine condition and have been hand sanded to provide a consistent look throughout. A large patio provides residents with outdoor space overlooking an expansive garden below.The upper level features light filled bedroom, two skylights and totally renovated bathroom.



The apartment comes complete with an in unit washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Central to many prime Clinton Hill neighborhood establishments and access to the A, C. trains.