Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

56 Downing Street

56 Downing Street · (917) 701-7340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Downing Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perched on a tree-lined street in the heart of Clinton Hill, this chic and expansive sun-filled three-bedroom, 1.5 bath upper duplex has a quintessential Brooklyn aesthetic. With a recent and thoughtful renovation, this home combines stylish, modern amenities with coveted historic detail. The elegant and spacious living room features exposed brick, high ceilings and oversized windows, providing abundant natural light.

The renovated kitchen features new appliances and cabinetry with an open layout that provides an ideal space for entertaining and gatherings. The wide planked oak wood floors are in pristine condition and have been hand sanded to provide a consistent look throughout. A large patio provides residents with outdoor space overlooking an expansive garden below.The upper level features light filled bedroom, two skylights and totally renovated bathroom.

The apartment comes complete with an in unit washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Central to many prime Clinton Hill neighborhood establishments and access to the A, C. trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Downing Street have any available units?
56 Downing Street has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Downing Street have?
Some of 56 Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Downing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 56 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 56 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 56 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Downing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Downing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
