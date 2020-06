Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Make this great place your new home!? Renovated as new! Modern Looking! ? Spacious 2 bedrooms ? Specious living room with Plenty of sunlight? Hardwood floors throughout the apartment ? Close to trains 2,3 & 4 with easy access to ManhattanNO BROKER FEE!Will not last long!Call / text / email now to schedule a viewing today!