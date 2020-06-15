All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

558 7th Street

558 7th Street · (718) 213-4478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

558 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath is located only 1 block from Prospect Park. Each bedroom is completely separate and access off the apartments long elegant hallway. There are two full bathrooms, a spacious living room, eat-in-kitchen, storage room and washer/dryer in the apartment! The apartment was recently renovated so it is in beautiful condition. A must see! Sorry no dogs, cats on approval. Heat and hot water included. Available July 15.,This true 4 bedroom apartment is located in prime center park slope. It has an eat-in-kitchen, 1.5 baths, large living room and 4 separate bedrooms. Live in super. Charming detail and hardwood floors. Only 1 block to Prospect Park, 1 block to shopping and restaurants on 7th Avenue. Fantastic location. Cat ok, sorry no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 7th Street have any available units?
558 7th Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 558 7th Street have?
Some of 558 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
558 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 558 7th Street offer parking?
No, 558 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 558 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 7th Street have a pool?
No, 558 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 558 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 558 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 558 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 558 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
