557 Carroll Street

This Park Slope 1-bedroom has everything that one needs to live comfortably and conveniently. With this south-facing unit, your getting sunlight in abundance, and the three extra-large windows stretching almost from floor to ceiling is just another really nice feature. These extra-large windows come with newly installed high tech heat-reflecting window treatments and for those hot summer days, the unit comes equipped with a 1200 BTU air conditioner. Another great feature is a retractable sky light in the bedroom along with lots of closet space. The kitchen has clean and functional appliances, and also comes with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. The building is extremely peaceful so if peace and quiet is what you're looking for you have found it. Other amenities include a WASHER & DRYER, two large storage bins, and storage space for a bicycle in the basement all dedicated only to this unit. Transportation is convenient, located a block away is the R train at 4th avenue and President St. and only 10 minutes away is the Atlantic Ave./Barclays Center Station with access to the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, and R train. Showing by appointment only, with safe/social distance compliance.