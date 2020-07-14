All apartments in Brooklyn
557 Carroll Street

557 Carroll Street · (718) 210-4028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

557 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This Park Slope 1-bedroom has everything that one needs to live comfortably and conveniently. With this south-facing unit, your getting sunlight in abundance, and the three extra-large windows stretching almost from floor to ceiling is just another really nice feature. These extra-large windows come with newly installed high tech heat-reflecting window treatments and for those hot summer days, the unit comes equipped with a 1200 BTU air conditioner. Another great feature is a retractable sky light in the bedroom along with lots of closet space. The kitchen has clean and functional appliances, and also comes with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. The building is extremely peaceful so if peace and quiet is what you're looking for you have found it. Other amenities include a WASHER & DRYER, two large storage bins, and storage space for a bicycle in the basement all dedicated only to this unit. Transportation is convenient, located a block away is the R train at 4th avenue and President St. and only 10 minutes away is the Atlantic Ave./Barclays Center Station with access to the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, and R train. Showing by appointment only, with safe/social distance compliance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 Carroll Street have any available units?
557 Carroll Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 557 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
557 Carroll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
No, 557 Carroll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 557 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 557 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 557 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 557 Carroll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 557 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 557 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 557 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 557 Carroll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 557 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 557 Carroll Street has units with air conditioning.
