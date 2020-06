Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Calling all the outdoors lovers!Rare 3 beds/2 baths apt with PRIVATE BACKYARD in a stunning tree lined PARK BLOCK.Located in the garden level of a beautiful 3 family townhouse, this great home is a rare find and check many boxes. - Large livingroom with space for a large dining table- 3 spacious separated bedrooms.- 2 full bathrooms ( one in suite )- Washer & dryer in the unit- Renovated kitchen with dishwasher- Pets friendly ( there is a fee for dogs )- Heat and hot water included. - Amazing location in the heart of Park Slope and zoned for ps 321.This is a great apt and won't last. Contact me to see it as soon possible. LevelGroup122088