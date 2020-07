Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated / freshly painted 1 bedroom in Windsor Terrace available for rent!

2-3 Blocks away from desirable Prospect Park! Just in time for your summer activities obeying CDC guidelines! F & G Trains just over 2 blocks away, MNHTN, Coney Island & Queens Bound! Short distance to all shopping, stores, restaurants & more! B61 Bus downtown Brooklyn bound about 1 block away! - Do not miss!