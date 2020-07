Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Description- Prime Sunset Park!- Won't Last- Tons of natural light- Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment- 5 mins walk to Sunset Park- Featuring newly polished hardwood floors- Numerous windows & excellent natural light- 2 bedrooms that fit king-Queen size beds- Bright & spacious living room- Gut renovated kitchen W/ SS appliances- Dishwasher- Updated Modern bathroom- Modern tiled, windowed bath- Ample closet space for all your storage needs- High Ceilings- Lots of rich detail & original charm- Sleek, clean finishes!- UNBEATABLE 5 STAR LOCATION!- STEPS to Sunset Park- Located just 2 blocks R trains @ 45th st!- Brooklyn's trendiest shops, eateries & boutiques at your fingertips!- HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED- Pet OkLease Term* 1st months rent security deposit Broker fee to move in* CREDIT CHECK & INCOME VERIFICATION REQUIRED!* APPLICANTS: Must Earn 36-40X the rent and have decent credit.* GUARANTORS: must earn 70-80X rent.In & out-of-state Guarantors.* This unit is available ASAP- Serious candidates ONLY to view!