550 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

Unit 715 is a beautifully laid out large one-bedroom. With oversized corner windows, this bright and airy apartment is filled with natural light.This apartment features high ceilings and 4-inch white oak floors. The seamless kitchen is outfitted with a premium appliance package and a vented cooktop hood. The large double sink bathroom is a superior mix of Grohe fixtures and Carrara marble. In addition, a Bosch washer/dryer is in the unit.550 Vanderbilt is a brand new luxury residential building located in Prospect Heights. Minutes away from Fulton st, Brooklyn Public Library, Grand Army Plaza and Prospect Park. The building is located on the east side of the Barclays Center. Transportation is easily accessible with the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, B, D, G, N, Q, and R trains nearby.Residents will enjoy a wealth of services and amenities including 24-hour doorman and concierge, a fitness center, library, lounge, dining room, catering kitchen, outdoor entertaining, 's playroom, landscaped roof deck, outdoor kitchen, and communal gardens with farming on the roof terrace. Please contact LISTING AGENT for a showing appointment. bond1628547