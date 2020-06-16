All apartments in Brooklyn
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
550 Vanderbilt Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:09 AM

550 Vanderbilt Avenue

550 Vanderbilt Avenue · (646) 327-8083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Unit 715 is a beautifully laid out large one-bedroom. With oversized corner windows, this bright and airy apartment is filled with natural light.This apartment features high ceilings and 4-inch white oak floors. The seamless kitchen is outfitted with a premium appliance package and a vented cooktop hood. The large double sink bathroom is a superior mix of Grohe fixtures and Carrara marble. In addition, a Bosch washer/dryer is in the unit.550 Vanderbilt is a brand new luxury residential building located in Prospect Heights. Minutes away from Fulton st, Brooklyn Public Library, Grand Army Plaza and Prospect Park. The building is located on the east side of the Barclays Center. Transportation is easily accessible with the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, B, D, G, N, Q, and R trains nearby.Residents will enjoy a wealth of services and amenities including 24-hour doorman and concierge, a fitness center, library, lounge, dining room, catering kitchen, outdoor entertaining, 's playroom, landscaped roof deck, outdoor kitchen, and communal gardens with farming on the roof terrace. Please contact LISTING AGENT for a showing appointment. bond1628547

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
550 Vanderbilt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 550 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 550 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
550 Vanderbilt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 550 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue does offer parking.
Does 550 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 550 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
