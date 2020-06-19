All apartments in Brooklyn
55 Saint Marks Ave

55 Saint Marks Avenue · (646) 801-3017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South-facing studio apartment gets lots of light. This is a small but cozy studio with a small kitchenette and bathroom (shower only, no tub). Non-working fireplace. The rent includes heat, hot water, electric and gas utilities, a savings of about $100 per month. Great deal!Located in North Park Slope near the Barclays Center and trendy 5th Ave. Steps away from the best restaurants, shopping, and all transportation (the lockdown will end eventually!). Non-smoking building; Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a pet deposit; Available July 1st. HomeResidential135322

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Saint Marks Ave have any available units?
55 Saint Marks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 55 Saint Marks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
55 Saint Marks Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Saint Marks Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Saint Marks Ave is pet friendly.
Does 55 Saint Marks Ave offer parking?
No, 55 Saint Marks Ave does not offer parking.
Does 55 Saint Marks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Saint Marks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Saint Marks Ave have a pool?
No, 55 Saint Marks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 55 Saint Marks Ave have accessible units?
No, 55 Saint Marks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Saint Marks Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Saint Marks Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Saint Marks Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Saint Marks Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
