55 Saint Marks Ave

South-facing studio apartment gets lots of light. This is a small but cozy studio with a small kitchenette and bathroom (shower only, no tub). Non-working fireplace. The rent includes heat, hot water, electric and gas utilities, a savings of about $100 per month. Great deal!Located in North Park Slope near the Barclays Center and trendy 5th Ave. Steps away from the best restaurants, shopping, and all transportation (the lockdown will end eventually!). Non-smoking building; Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a pet deposit; Available July 1st. HomeResidential135322