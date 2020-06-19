All apartments in Brooklyn
55 Parade Place
55 Parade Place

55 Parade Place · No Longer Available
Location

55 Parade Place, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!SHORT TERM IS AN OPTION!IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!Spacious 1 bedroom in a prewar building. High ceilings, parquet floors, windowed kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen includes updated appliances. Bedroom can easily fit Queen/King bed, horizontal dresser and a large desk. Tremendous amount of closet and storage space. Large living room that can fit a dining table for hosting guests. Amazing location right across the street from Prospect Park and the Parade Grounds. Enjoy everything Prospect Park has to offer including restaurants, cafes, health food stores and local shops. - 1st floor- Pet friendly- LaundryCentrally located, one block away from the B/Q trains at Church Avenue station, 3 blocks from Victorian Flatbush and only 25 minutes to Union Square Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Parade Place have any available units?
55 Parade Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 55 Parade Place currently offering any rent specials?
55 Parade Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Parade Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Parade Place is pet friendly.
Does 55 Parade Place offer parking?
No, 55 Parade Place does not offer parking.
Does 55 Parade Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Parade Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Parade Place have a pool?
No, 55 Parade Place does not have a pool.
Does 55 Parade Place have accessible units?
No, 55 Parade Place does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Parade Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Parade Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Parade Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Parade Place does not have units with air conditioning.
