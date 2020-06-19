55 Parade Place

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!SHORT TERM IS AN OPTION!IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!Spacious 1 bedroom in a prewar building. High ceilings, parquet floors, windowed kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen includes updated appliances. Bedroom can easily fit Queen/King bed, horizontal dresser and a large desk. Tremendous amount of closet and storage space. Large living room that can fit a dining table for hosting guests. Amazing location right across the street from Prospect Park and the Parade Grounds. Enjoy everything Prospect Park has to offer including restaurants, cafes, health food stores and local shops. - 1st floor- Pet friendly- LaundryCentrally located, one block away from the B/Q trains at Church Avenue station, 3 blocks from Victorian Flatbush and only 25 minutes to Union Square Park.