55 Duffield Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

New on the market this amazing apartment can easily function as a 1 bedroom or an large open alcove studio. This residence is located on the best tree lined street, easy walk to Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown. Five minutes away from Manhattan this apartment is located in a perfectly maintained townhouse.



This beautiful residence combines perfectly preserved original details, hardwood floors and great light. Totally renovated kitchen, great closet space and beautiful windowed bathroom. Fits a king sized bed, the apartment has really high ceilings and great closet space.



Do not waste your timemove to the best Brooklyn's neighborhood where the desired charm and character are all around you!!!



Charming and conveniently located this apartment is close to all subway lines, steps away from Brooklyn Heights and short walk to The Promenade.



Near Trader Joe, Target and Alamo Drafthouse at City Point.

Close to the F, A,C, Q, & R Trains. Or a easy bike ride over the Manhattan Bridge.