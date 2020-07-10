All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 55 Duffield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
55 Duffield Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

55 Duffield Street

55 Duffield Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Downtown Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

55 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New on the market this amazing apartment can easily function as a 1 bedroom or an large open alcove studio. This residence is located on the best tree lined street, easy walk to Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown. Five minutes away from Manhattan this apartment is located in a perfectly maintained townhouse.

This beautiful residence combines perfectly preserved original details, hardwood floors and great light. Totally renovated kitchen, great closet space and beautiful windowed bathroom. Fits a king sized bed, the apartment has really high ceilings and great closet space.

Do not waste your timemove to the best Brooklyn's neighborhood where the desired charm and character are all around you!!!

Charming and conveniently located this apartment is close to all subway lines, steps away from Brooklyn Heights and short walk to The Promenade.

Near Trader Joe, Target and Alamo Drafthouse at City Point.
Close to the F, A,C, Q, & R Trains. Or a easy bike ride over the Manhattan Bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Duffield Street have any available units?
55 Duffield Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 55 Duffield Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Duffield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Duffield Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 Duffield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 55 Duffield Street offer parking?
No, 55 Duffield Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 Duffield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Duffield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Duffield Street have a pool?
No, 55 Duffield Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Duffield Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Duffield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Duffield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Duffield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Duffield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Duffield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 55 Duffield Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity