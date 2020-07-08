All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 546 Chauncey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
546 Chauncey Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

546 Chauncey Street

546 Chauncey Street · (646) 289-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

546 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE PLUS ONE MONTH FREE Amazing High end Brand new Duplexgut renovation 3 Bedrooms plus huge finished basement 1.5 bathrooms.Features :Upper LevelHardwood floors throughoutChef's kitchen with s/s dishwasher and marble island with amazing storage1.5 full modern tiled/ marble bathroomSeparate spacious living room and Three FULL SIZE bedrooms ADT Security system .Lower level:Huge finished basement, approximately 700 sqft Huge walk in closet tons of storage space, restroom, Washer and dryer room. Central Air Open area***The price listed is the net effective amount on an 22 months lease with one free months. Also available 12 month lease! Gross rent is $3350***The apartment is located in popular Bedstuy (bordering Bushwick)Off the J/Z Chauncey St train, easy access to the C train Rockaway Av stopWide array of shops, restaurants, cafes and bars for your shopping and dining convenience.~ AVAILABLE BY IMMEDIATELY ~***CONTACT BEN FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING APPOINTMENT***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Chauncey Street have any available units?
546 Chauncey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 546 Chauncey Street have?
Some of 546 Chauncey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Chauncey Street currently offering any rent specials?
546 Chauncey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Chauncey Street pet-friendly?
No, 546 Chauncey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 546 Chauncey Street offer parking?
No, 546 Chauncey Street does not offer parking.
Does 546 Chauncey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 Chauncey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Chauncey Street have a pool?
No, 546 Chauncey Street does not have a pool.
Does 546 Chauncey Street have accessible units?
No, 546 Chauncey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Chauncey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 Chauncey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Chauncey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 546 Chauncey Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 546 Chauncey Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity