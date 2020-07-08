546 Chauncey Street

Amenities

NO FEE PLUS ONE MONTH FREE Amazing High end Brand new Duplexgut renovation 3 Bedrooms plus huge finished basement 1.5 bathrooms.Features :Upper LevelHardwood floors throughoutChef's kitchen with s/s dishwasher and marble island with amazing storage1.5 full modern tiled/ marble bathroomSeparate spacious living room and Three FULL SIZE bedrooms ADT Security system .Lower level:Huge finished basement, approximately 700 sqft Huge walk in closet tons of storage space, restroom, Washer and dryer room. Central Air Open area***The price listed is the net effective amount on an 22 months lease with one free months. Also available 12 month lease! Gross rent is $3350***The apartment is located in popular Bedstuy (bordering Bushwick)Off the J/Z Chauncey St train, easy access to the C train Rockaway Av stopWide array of shops, restaurants, cafes and bars for your shopping and dining convenience.~ AVAILABLE BY IMMEDIATELY ~***CONTACT BEN FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING APPOINTMENT***