Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:18 PM

543 Clinton Street

543 Clinton Street · (415) 420-2438
Location

543 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

Studio

Unit COMMERCIAL · Avail. now

$4,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*****Fully Built Out Commercial Kitchen***** NO KEY MONEY REQUIRED*****FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE****Perfect Bakery Space, Conveniently Situated within one block to Court Street, Hamilton Avenue and BQE in Carroll Gardens!!!*** Mint condition stainless steel appliances including FULLY VENTED HOOD with double gas burner range, industrial Blodgett oven, multiple dishwashing and prep stations, and extra large walk-in cold storage. Ceramic tiles floors throughout for easy cleanup. Located on the first floor of a solid corner brick building, with excellent light from multiple windows and a 20' frontage. There is a front room which could nicely suit an office or additional storage space, and tiles bathroom as well. VACANT AND AVAILABLE TODAY!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Clinton Street have any available units?
543 Clinton Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 543 Clinton Street have?
Some of 543 Clinton Street's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
543 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 543 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 543 Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 543 Clinton Street does offer parking.
Does 543 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 543 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 543 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 543 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
