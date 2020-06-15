543 Clinton Street

Amenities

garage stainless steel extra storage range oven

Unit Amenities extra storage oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*****Fully Built Out Commercial Kitchen***** NO KEY MONEY REQUIRED*****FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE****Perfect Bakery Space, Conveniently Situated within one block to Court Street, Hamilton Avenue and BQE in Carroll Gardens!!!*** Mint condition stainless steel appliances including FULLY VENTED HOOD with double gas burner range, industrial Blodgett oven, multiple dishwashing and prep stations, and extra large walk-in cold storage. Ceramic tiles floors throughout for easy cleanup. Located on the first floor of a solid corner brick building, with excellent light from multiple windows and a 20' frontage. There is a front room which could nicely suit an office or additional storage space, and tiles bathroom as well. VACANT AND AVAILABLE TODAY!!!!