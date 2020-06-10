542 Kosciuszko Street

Amenities

recently renovated bike storage

An awesome apartment bedded right on the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick! This gem has four 11x12 bedrooms that can include added furnishings! The kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, beautifully designed wooden cabinets, exposed brick walls, a nice amount of living space, and loads of natural light! Out-of-the-box lighting fixtures, eleven foot ceilings, with wood beams throughout. A truly a must see apartment! One block from the J, M, Z lines!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline13944