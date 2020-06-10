All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

542 Kosciuszko Street

542 Kosciuszko Street · (347) 476-5357
Location

542 Kosciuszko Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
An awesome apartment bedded right on the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick! This gem has four 11x12 bedrooms that can include added furnishings! The kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, beautifully designed wooden cabinets, exposed brick walls, a nice amount of living space, and loads of natural light! Out-of-the-box lighting fixtures, eleven foot ceilings, with wood beams throughout. A truly a must see apartment! One block from the J, M, Z lines!Call today to schedule a showing! skyline13944

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 Kosciuszko Street have any available units?
542 Kosciuszko Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 542 Kosciuszko Street currently offering any rent specials?
542 Kosciuszko Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Kosciuszko Street pet-friendly?
No, 542 Kosciuszko Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 542 Kosciuszko Street offer parking?
No, 542 Kosciuszko Street does not offer parking.
Does 542 Kosciuszko Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Kosciuszko Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Kosciuszko Street have a pool?
No, 542 Kosciuszko Street does not have a pool.
Does 542 Kosciuszko Street have accessible units?
No, 542 Kosciuszko Street does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Kosciuszko Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 Kosciuszko Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 542 Kosciuszko Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 Kosciuszko Street does not have units with air conditioning.
