54 State Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

This magnificent, sun-filled two bedroom, two bath apartment is both graciously proportioned and immaculately renovated. With a private elevator entrance to the unit, this apartment greets you immediately with a wonderful open kitchen/living layout. With built-in speaker systems throughout, wonderful hardwood floors, central air and heat, and a shared roof-deck, this apartment`s flowing layout is at once both perfect for entertaining and comfortable for easy living. The en suite bathroom has a double vanity, a glass enclosed shower stall, deep bathtub and a high efficiency Toto toilet. Stainless steel LG appliances, GE washer and dryer, and recessed lighting merge modernity and luxury in this phenomenal apartment - and all on an absolutely gorgeous, quintessential tree-lined Brooklyn Heights street. Call today to schedule your private showing!<br>