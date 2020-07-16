All apartments in Brooklyn
54 State Street
54 State Street

54 State Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
54 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
This magnificent, sun-filled two bedroom, two bath apartment is both graciously proportioned and immaculately renovated. With a private elevator entrance to the unit, this apartment greets you immediately with a wonderful open kitchen/living layout. With built-in speaker systems throughout, wonderful hardwood floors, central air and heat, and a shared roof-deck, this apartment`s flowing layout is at once both perfect for entertaining and comfortable for easy living. The en suite bathroom has a double vanity, a glass enclosed shower stall, deep bathtub and a high efficiency Toto toilet. Stainless steel LG appliances, GE washer and dryer, and recessed lighting merge modernity and luxury in this phenomenal apartment - and all on an absolutely gorgeous, quintessential tree-lined Brooklyn Heights street. Call today to schedule your private showing!&lt;br&gt;

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 54 State Street have any available units?
54 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 54 State Street have?
Some of 54 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 54 State Street offer parking?
No, 54 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 State Street have a pool?
No, 54 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 State Street have accessible units?
No, 54 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 State Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 State Street has units with air conditioning.
