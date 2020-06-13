538 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Exceptional Penthouse Condo in Clinton Hill with Private Terrace and Home Office! Move in by 6/15 and pay no rentuntil July.



Video uploaded and sent by request.



Apartment 5A is on the top floor of a 10 unit elevator condo building and comes with a private terrace and in-unit LG washer/dryer. The gourmet kitchen has an over-sized island with under counter microwave and Bosch cooktop. The integrated Bosch dishwasher and Liebherr fridge dissolve into the back wall. There is an in-sink disposal and pantry. There is a windowed home office or den and a marble bathroom.



Three exposures allow light to stream into the apartment and expansive views overlook the rooftops of Clinton Hill brownstones. Privacy abounds as you do not share a wall with any apartment and nobody is looking into the apartment from adjacent buildings.



Centrally located across from the C train and Fulton Street retail and restaurants, 538 Washington has the conveniences of a virtual doorman, elevator, package room, bike room and common roofdeck. There are only two apartments per floor. Nearby there are multiple Citi-bike stations. Within two blocks are multiple grocery stores and bodegas (Mr. Melon being a fantastic combination) and incredible restaurants like Otway, Emily's Pizza, Locanda Vini & Olii, Aita and more every month. A few minutes away are the retail shops and restaurants of Vanderbilt in Prospect Heights (Olmsted, Faun), happening Franklin Ave in Crown Heights and Fulton St. and Myrtle Ave.



