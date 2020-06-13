All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
538 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:32 PM

538 Washington Avenue

538 Washington Avenue · (202) 841-2370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Clinton Hill
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

538 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$4,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Exceptional Penthouse Condo in Clinton Hill with Private Terrace and Home Office! Move in by 6/15 and pay no rentuntil July.

Video uploaded and sent by request.

Apartment 5A is on the top floor of a 10 unit elevator condo building and comes with a private terrace and in-unit LG washer/dryer. The gourmet kitchen has an over-sized island with under counter microwave and Bosch cooktop. The integrated Bosch dishwasher and Liebherr fridge dissolve into the back wall. There is an in-sink disposal and pantry. There is a windowed home office or den and a marble bathroom.

Three exposures allow light to stream into the apartment and expansive views overlook the rooftops of Clinton Hill brownstones. Privacy abounds as you do not share a wall with any apartment and nobody is looking into the apartment from adjacent buildings.

Centrally located across from the C train and Fulton Street retail and restaurants, 538 Washington has the conveniences of a virtual doorman, elevator, package room, bike room and common roofdeck. There are only two apartments per floor. Nearby there are multiple Citi-bike stations. Within two blocks are multiple grocery stores and bodegas (Mr. Melon being a fantastic combination) and incredible restaurants like Otway, Emily's Pizza, Locanda Vini & Olii, Aita and more every month. A few minutes away are the retail shops and restaurants of Vanderbilt in Prospect Heights (Olmsted, Faun), happening Franklin Ave in Crown Heights and Fulton St. and Myrtle Ave.

Move-in available with 5 days notice.,Top of the line condominium rental in Clinton Hill!

Apartment 5A is on the top floor and comes with a private terrace, in-unit LG washer/dryer, gourmet kitchen with over-sized island and luxurious integrated appliances (Liebherr, Bosch). Three exposures allow light to stream into the apartment as the expansive view overlooks the rooftops of Clinton Hill brownstones. Privacy abounds as you do not share a wall with any apartment and nobody is looking into the apartment from adjacent buildings.

Centrally located across from the C train and Fulton Street retail and restaurants, 538 Washington has the conveniences of a virtual doorman, elevator package room, bike room and common roofdeck. There are only two apartments per floor. Nearby there are multiple Citi-bike stations. Within two blocks are multiple grocery stores and bodegas (Mr. Melon being a fantastic combination), and incredible restaurants like Otway, Emily's Pizza, Locanda Vini & Olii, Aita and more every month. A few minutes away are the retail shops and restaurants of Vanderbilt in Prospect Heights (Olmsted, Faun), happening Franklin Ave in Crown Heights and Fulton St. and Myrtle Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Washington Avenue have any available units?
538 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 538 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 538 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
538 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 538 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 538 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 538 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 538 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 538 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 538 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 538 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
