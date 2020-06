Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym bbq/grill bike storage

NEW Completely Renovated Studio at 531 Myrtle!VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!*Please note these photos reflect the typical finishes but actual apartment may slightly differ. Video is of actual unit.* *APARTMENT FEATURES:*- No Broker Fee !- King-Sized Bedroom- Spacious Bathroom w/ Custom Vanity- Floor-to-Ceiling Windows w/ City Views- In-unit Washer & Dryer- Open, Island Kitchen w/ Glacier White Quartz Countertops- Custom Kitchen Cabinets in White & Bespoke Grey- High-end Stainless Steel Appliances- Dishwasher- Abundant Closet Space- Natural White Oak Floors Throughout*BUILDING FEATURES:*- New Development Building- 24/7 Virtual Doorman- Elevator- Central AC/Heating- Pre-wired for Verizon FIOS- Double Height Fitness Center w/ a View- Landscaped Roof w/ BBQ Station- On-Site Super- Bike Storage - Pets Case-by-Case- G Train at Classon Ave - A/C Trains at Clinton/Washington Ave- Citi Bike Station at Emerson Place & Myrtle Ave- B54 Myrtle Ave Bus to Downtown BK, DUMBO & Bushwick*Please note price reflects current owner concession of 1 month free. Gross rent is $2675*