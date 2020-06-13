527 Nostrand Avenue

Amenities

Live in a Light-Filled 2 Bedroom Floor-through home centrally located on the border of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights! This 2nd-floor residence features beautiful natural light, high ceilings, and solid oak hardwood flooring. The open kitchen boasts granite countertops, the abundance of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher. The two bedrooms are spacious and can easily fit a Queen, dresser, nightstand and more. Easy living with Split-Air HVAC system and washer/dryer option is available - inquiry for more details.Walk outside and the express A/C Subway Station on Nostrand Ave is right there for an easy commute to Manhattan. Take a short walk to Hip restaurants in Stuyvesant Heights or Franklin Ave, establishments include Saraghina brick oven pizza, Crabby Shack, Mayfield Bed-Vine wine bar, Sweet Brooklyn Bar, Le Paris Dakar, Brooklyn Cakes, Bedford Hall, Eugene and Co Organics, and Peaches Hothouse are all extremely close.Pets allowed case by case.