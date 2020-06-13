All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
527 Nostrand Avenue
527 Nostrand Avenue

527 Nostrand Avenue · (718) 422-2526
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

527 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in a Light-Filled 2 Bedroom Floor-through home centrally located on the border of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights! This 2nd-floor residence features beautiful natural light, high ceilings, and solid oak hardwood flooring. The open kitchen boasts granite countertops, the abundance of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher. The two bedrooms are spacious and can easily fit a Queen, dresser, nightstand and more. Easy living with Split-Air HVAC system and washer/dryer option is available - inquiry for more details.Walk outside and the express A/C Subway Station on Nostrand Ave is right there for an easy commute to Manhattan. Take a short walk to Hip restaurants in Stuyvesant Heights or Franklin Ave, establishments include Saraghina brick oven pizza, Crabby Shack, Mayfield Bed-Vine wine bar, Sweet Brooklyn Bar, Le Paris Dakar, Brooklyn Cakes, Bedford Hall, Eugene and Co Organics, and Peaches Hothouse are all extremely close.Pets allowed case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Nostrand Avenue have any available units?
527 Nostrand Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 527 Nostrand Avenue have?
Some of 527 Nostrand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Nostrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
527 Nostrand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Nostrand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Nostrand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 527 Nostrand Avenue offer parking?
No, 527 Nostrand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 527 Nostrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 Nostrand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Nostrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 527 Nostrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 527 Nostrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 527 Nostrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Nostrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Nostrand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Nostrand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 Nostrand Avenue has units with air conditioning.
