Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator on-site laundry pool lobby

Prime Brooklyn Heights Location



52 Clark Street, Apt 6M



NO FEE



VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Open Sky Views (From Both Bedroom AND Living Room!), King-Size Bedroom, Stainless Steel Windowed Kitchen, Whirlpool Stainless Fridge, GE Stainless Range, GE Microwave, Euro-Style Cabinets, Black Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Spacious Living Room, High Beamed Ceilings, Baseboard Moldings, Windowed Bathroom w/ Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, Sink With Vanity Cabinet, Subway Tiled Walls, Mosaic Tiled Bathroom Floors, Kohler Tub



ABOUT THE BUILDING: 24-Hour Doorman/Concierge, Grand Lobby, Renovated Hallways, Elevator, Laundry Room, Steps to the 2/3 at Clark Street, A/C to High Street, N/R to Court Street and 4/5 to Borough Hall; Attentive Live-In Super.