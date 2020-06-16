All apartments in Brooklyn
518 Macdonough Street

518 Macdonough Street · (718) 613-2685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

518 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit GROUND · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Conveniently located on a tree lined street in Stuyvesant Heights, this astonishing garden ground level apartment has a sizable bedroom + a den & skylight (can be used as a 2nd bedroom or an office). Has your own private entrance nice detail with a faux fireplace & bricks. This unit is tastefully upgraded while having a vintage charm with an island kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer & dryer in unit and a private backyard & a BBQ grill. Water & heat are included & is an easy commute A-C- J-Z. A nice trending area to live in. Available Oct 15th. Furry ones are on a case to case basis, no cats. Call or email to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Macdonough Street have any available units?
518 Macdonough Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 Macdonough Street have?
Some of 518 Macdonough Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Macdonough Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 Macdonough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Macdonough Street pet-friendly?
No, 518 Macdonough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 518 Macdonough Street offer parking?
No, 518 Macdonough Street does not offer parking.
Does 518 Macdonough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Macdonough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Macdonough Street have a pool?
No, 518 Macdonough Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 Macdonough Street have accessible units?
No, 518 Macdonough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Macdonough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Macdonough Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Macdonough Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Macdonough Street does not have units with air conditioning.
