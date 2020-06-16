518 Macdonough Street

Amenities

Conveniently located on a tree lined street in Stuyvesant Heights, this astonishing garden ground level apartment has a sizable bedroom + a den & skylight (can be used as a 2nd bedroom or an office). Has your own private entrance nice detail with a faux fireplace & bricks. This unit is tastefully upgraded while having a vintage charm with an island kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer & dryer in unit and a private backyard & a BBQ grill. Water & heat are included & is an easy commute A-C- J-Z. A nice trending area to live in. Available Oct 15th. Furry ones are on a case to case basis, no cats. Call or email to schedule a showing!