Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge gym bike storage

Unit Overview:

-In-unit Bosch washer/dryers

-Ceilings up to approx. 16 feet high

-Exposed beams

-Oversized,wall to wall windows

-Wide plank natural white oak flooring

-HVAC System

-Virtual concierge door system

-High-end custom design extends to the smallest details from the door jams to the carpentry

-Platformed open bedrooms

-Southern exposure

-Lots of closet space



Bathrooms:

-Porcelanosa vanities with vessel sink

-LED Mirrors

-LED Lighting



Kitchens:

-Sleek European kitchen

-Granite kitchen countertops

-Under cabinet kitchen lighting



Amenities Include:

Gym

Storage room (additional)

Bicycle room

Furnished Common Terrace



Please email for additional information. Appointments are available outside open house time.