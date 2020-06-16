511 HICKS STREET

Amenities

Quintessential Cobble Hill lower duplex with huge private yard and entrance.Everything you've been look for - three bedrooms and two baths in pristine newly renovated condition. A spectacular windowed eat in kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space leads into a green private backyard with patio perfect for entertaining Three large bedrooms upstairs as well as a large master bath with double vanity and seated shower stall. Another full bath, laundry, living room and kitchen on the lower garden floor. Approx. 1700 square feet total with a full basement for storage.Zoned for PS 29 - only blocks away from the Brooklyn Bridge Park.Amazing dining options like Frankies, Gersi, La Vara and Buttermilk Channel only a short stroll away. Close to all the great shops of Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, like Sahadis, Caputos and Trader Joes.Located near the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, Citi Bike, several major bus routes and the F/G 5 blocks away make getting around town a breeze.Pets upon approval.Leasing for July 1st.