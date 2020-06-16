All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

511 HICKS STREET

511 Hicks Street · (718) 399-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quintessential Cobble Hill lower duplex with huge private yard and entrance.Everything you've been look for - three bedrooms and two baths in pristine newly renovated condition. A spectacular windowed eat in kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space leads into a green private backyard with patio perfect for entertaining Three large bedrooms upstairs as well as a large master bath with double vanity and seated shower stall. Another full bath, laundry, living room and kitchen on the lower garden floor. Approx. 1700 square feet total with a full basement for storage.Zoned for PS 29 - only blocks away from the Brooklyn Bridge Park.Amazing dining options like Frankies, Gersi, La Vara and Buttermilk Channel only a short stroll away. Close to all the great shops of Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, like Sahadis, Caputos and Trader Joes.Located near the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, Citi Bike, several major bus routes and the F/G 5 blocks away make getting around town a breeze.Pets upon approval.Leasing for July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 HICKS STREET have any available units?
511 HICKS STREET has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 HICKS STREET have?
Some of 511 HICKS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 HICKS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
511 HICKS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 HICKS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 HICKS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 511 HICKS STREET offer parking?
No, 511 HICKS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 511 HICKS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 HICKS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 HICKS STREET have a pool?
No, 511 HICKS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 511 HICKS STREET have accessible units?
No, 511 HICKS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 511 HICKS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 HICKS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 HICKS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 HICKS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
