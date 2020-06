Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

NO FEEGorgeous True 4Br Apt with 2 Full Baths and private back yard in a gorgeous brownstone building Heat and hot water included!Renovated apt with new kitchen and all original details preserved such as crown moldings and more.Great natural light Lots of closet space High ceilings Located on a stunning tree-lined block on a Brownstone building Located on short distance to cafes, groceries and public transportation Flexible showing times hsk1035