505 CENTRAL AVE.

Modern renovated 3 bedroom in bushwick, *non of the bedrooms share the same wall!* Located on Central Ave and Hancock near the J train Halsey and L Train Wilson Ave or Halsey stops in a very quiet, clean and residential area in trendy Bushwick, and just one block from the beautiful Irving Square Park!Bushwick has lots to offer, you can find some of the best restaurants, bars, and coffee shops within walking distance including Industry 1332, Father Knows Best, Houdini Kitchen Laboratory, Nowadays and moreApartment features, Large and modern open concept kitchen / living area, kitchen with stainless steal appliances, super high ceilings, central air and heat, exposed brick, windows in the living room, large bedrooms with great windows and closets, super great hallway layout, non of the bedrooms are sharing the same wall!building with laundryNo brokers fee Showing by appointmentGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedCentral air and HeatCats and Dogs AllowedLaundry in BuildingVirtual Doorman