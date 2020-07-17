All apartments in Brooklyn
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
505 CENTRAL AVE.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

505 CENTRAL AVE.

505 Central Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Central Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
on-site laundry
Modern renovated 3 bedroom in bushwick, *non of the bedrooms share the same wall!* Located on Central Ave and Hancock near the J train Halsey and L Train Wilson Ave or Halsey stops in a very quiet, clean and residential area in trendy Bushwick, and just one block from the beautiful Irving Square Park!Bushwick has lots to offer, you can find some of the best restaurants, bars, and coffee shops within walking distance including Industry 1332, Father Knows Best, Houdini Kitchen Laboratory, Nowadays and moreApartment features, Large and modern open concept kitchen / living area, kitchen with stainless steal appliances, super high ceilings, central air and heat, exposed brick, windows in the living room, large bedrooms with great windows and closets, super great hallway layout, non of the bedrooms are sharing the same wall!building with laundryNo brokers fee Showing by appointmentGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedCentral air and HeatCats and Dogs AllowedLaundry in BuildingVirtual Doorman

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 CENTRAL AVE. have any available units?
505 CENTRAL AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 505 CENTRAL AVE. have?
Some of 505 CENTRAL AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 CENTRAL AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
505 CENTRAL AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 CENTRAL AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 CENTRAL AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 505 CENTRAL AVE. offer parking?
No, 505 CENTRAL AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 505 CENTRAL AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 CENTRAL AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 CENTRAL AVE. have a pool?
No, 505 CENTRAL AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 505 CENTRAL AVE. have accessible units?
No, 505 CENTRAL AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 505 CENTRAL AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 CENTRAL AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 CENTRAL AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 CENTRAL AVE. has units with air conditioning.
