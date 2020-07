Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in a beautiful Brownstone building in a great tree lined street Each apartment has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath when one of the rooms is a mater bedroom Central AC washer and Dryer in the unit Located just a block away from the JMZ train line landlord's requirements income 40 times the rent and satisfactory credit and or a qualified grantor adequate