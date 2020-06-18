All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 491 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
491 3rd Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:30 PM

491 3rd Street

491 3rd Street · (516) 241-2947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

491 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit DUPLEX · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
internet access
Utilities Included except for Cable & Internet
Located on 3rd Street in this handsome 22 foot ft wide brownstone you'll find this four bedroom, two bath upper duplex. You'll enter into the vestibule and go up and as you enter on the main level, you'll find the bright and airy open plan kitchen and dining overlooking the back gardens. The kitchen is fully equipped with a center island, dishwasher and an abundance of cabinetry. Cross the center hallway, you'll find one of two baths to your left, and a palatial living room with working fireplace. All of your bedrooms are upstairs providing for excellent separation of living space from dining and entertaining. Prospect Park is just two blocks away at the entrance next to the Litchfield Villa. A short walk to the the F/G on 9th Street, and to the B/Q off of 7th Avenue and Flatbush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 3rd Street have any available units?
491 3rd Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 491 3rd Street have?
Some of 491 3rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
491 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 491 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 491 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 491 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 491 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 491 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 491 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 491 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 491 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 491 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 491 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 491 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 491 3rd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity