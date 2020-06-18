491 3rd Street

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities internet access

Utilities Included except for Cable & Internet

Located on 3rd Street in this handsome 22 foot ft wide brownstone you'll find this four bedroom, two bath upper duplex. You'll enter into the vestibule and go up and as you enter on the main level, you'll find the bright and airy open plan kitchen and dining overlooking the back gardens. The kitchen is fully equipped with a center island, dishwasher and an abundance of cabinetry. Cross the center hallway, you'll find one of two baths to your left, and a palatial living room with working fireplace. All of your bedrooms are upstairs providing for excellent separation of living space from dining and entertaining. Prospect Park is just two blocks away at the entrance next to the Litchfield Villa. A short walk to the the F/G on 9th Street, and to the B/Q off of 7th Avenue and Flatbush.