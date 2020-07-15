All apartments in Brooklyn
490 Decatur Street

490 Decatur Street · (718) 954-8563
Location

490 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit FL 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Beautiful apartment with two floors of living space available to rent in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant! This lovely three-bedroom, two bathroom duplex is located in a pristine brownstone. The ground level features a large, open, eat-in kitchen adorned with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher! The kitchen leads to an open flow living room/dining room combo, ideal for entertaining. One of the three bedrooms is located on the ground level, as is one of the two bathrooms. The second floor features two spacious bedroom that are situated in a railroad style configuration, and adorned with hardwood floors. A spacious second bathroom is also on the second level. This unit also has a full basement for storage and exclusive, optional access to a washer/dryer combo. Additionally, there is exclusive access to a beautiful backyard, ideal for private, quiet relaxation or entertaining on a warm, sunny day. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Decatur Street have any available units?
490 Decatur Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 490 Decatur Street have?
Some of 490 Decatur Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
490 Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
No, 490 Decatur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 490 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 490 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 490 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 Decatur Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 490 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 490 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 490 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Decatur Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Decatur Street does not have units with air conditioning.
