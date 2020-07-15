490 Decatur Street

Amenities

Beautiful apartment with two floors of living space available to rent in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant! This lovely three-bedroom, two bathroom duplex is located in a pristine brownstone. The ground level features a large, open, eat-in kitchen adorned with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher! The kitchen leads to an open flow living room/dining room combo, ideal for entertaining. One of the three bedrooms is located on the ground level, as is one of the two bathrooms. The second floor features two spacious bedroom that are situated in a railroad style configuration, and adorned with hardwood floors. A spacious second bathroom is also on the second level. This unit also has a full basement for storage and exclusive, optional access to a washer/dryer combo. Additionally, there is exclusive access to a beautiful backyard, ideal for private, quiet relaxation or entertaining on a warm, sunny day. Available immediately.