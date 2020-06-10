All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 484 Humboldt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
484 Humboldt Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

484 Humboldt Street

484 Humboldt Street · (718) 974-1232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

484 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Video appointments available - just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!
** Williamsburg ** Loft-Like Studio with Updated Kitchen and New Counters, with Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, in a Pet-Friendly Elevator Building with Laundry Room **

A charming, newly renovated studio awaits with you, which boasts sprawling hardwood floors, towering ceilings, and generous closet space. Plenty of oversized windows provide natural lighting throughout. The apartment hosts a renovated kitchen fitted with ample cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher for modern convenience. Originally a 19th Century schoolhouse, this building now includes amenities such as an elevator and laundry on-site Located among some of the best dining, shopping, and nightlife Williamsburg has to offer, and just a few short blocks from transportation. The listed price is net effective.,** Williamsburg ** Loft-Like Studio with Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, in a Pet-Friendly Elevator Building with Laundry Room** An amazing studio home awaits you in this updated unit. The living room boasts towering ceilings and oversized windows. The apartment hosts a renovated kitchen fitted with ample mahogany cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. An extraordinary loft awaits which doubles as storage if need be. Originally a 19th Century schoolhouse, this building now includes amenities such as an elevator and laundry on-site Located among some of the best dining, shopping, and nightlife Williamsburg has to offer, and just a few short blocks from transportation. Listed price is net effective.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Humboldt Street have any available units?
484 Humboldt Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 484 Humboldt Street have?
Some of 484 Humboldt Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Humboldt Street currently offering any rent specials?
484 Humboldt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Humboldt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 Humboldt Street is pet friendly.
Does 484 Humboldt Street offer parking?
No, 484 Humboldt Street does not offer parking.
Does 484 Humboldt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Humboldt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Humboldt Street have a pool?
No, 484 Humboldt Street does not have a pool.
Does 484 Humboldt Street have accessible units?
No, 484 Humboldt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Humboldt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 Humboldt Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Humboldt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 484 Humboldt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 484 Humboldt Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity