484 Harman St

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
This is a modern 3 bedroom apartment in an amenity building. It is currently occupied, and available for an April move-in.
It is near the absolute best of Bushwick from House of Yes to Tinas Place for those nights when youre up past 3:30am.
Did you know you will see some of the most iconic street art right here at the Bushwick Collective?
Key features:
- Open kitchen + living room layout
- Modern lighting
- Large windows
- Roof Access, Laundry, and Gym available in the building
- Built-in AC/Heat
- Take your pick dining out at Roberta's, Momo Sushi Shack, Bunna Cafe, Archie's Pizza, Alphaville, just to name a few.
- Near Maria Hernandez Park
- Few blocks to L train at Dekalb stop
Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app
Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Video Intercom
P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5580959)