484 Harman St

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



This is a modern 3 bedroom apartment in an amenity building. It is currently occupied, and available for an April move-in.



It is near the absolute best of Bushwick from House of Yes to Tinas Place for those nights when youre up past 3:30am.

Did you know you will see some of the most iconic street art right here at the Bushwick Collective?



Key features:

- Open kitchen + living room layout

- Modern lighting

- Large windows

- Roof Access, Laundry, and Gym available in the building

- Built-in AC/Heat

- Take your pick dining out at Roberta's, Momo Sushi Shack, Bunna Cafe, Archie's Pizza, Alphaville, just to name a few.

- Near Maria Hernandez Park

- Few blocks to L train at Dekalb stop



Unit Amenities:

- Dishwasher

- Hardwood floors

- Microwave

- Stainless steel appliances

- High Ceilings

- Natural Light

- Video Intercom



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5580959)