Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:55 AM

484 Harman St

484 Harman Street · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

484 Harman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

This is a modern 3 bedroom apartment in an amenity building. It is currently occupied, and available for an April move-in.

It is near the absolute best of Bushwick from House of Yes to Tinas Place for those nights when youre up past 3:30am.
Did you know you will see some of the most iconic street art right here at the Bushwick Collective?

Key features:
- Open kitchen + living room layout
- Modern lighting
- Large windows
- Roof Access, Laundry, and Gym available in the building
- Built-in AC/Heat
- Take your pick dining out at Roberta's, Momo Sushi Shack, Bunna Cafe, Archie's Pizza, Alphaville, just to name a few.
- Near Maria Hernandez Park
- Few blocks to L train at Dekalb stop

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app

Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Video Intercom

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Harman St have any available units?
484 Harman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 484 Harman St have?
Some of 484 Harman St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Harman St currently offering any rent specials?
484 Harman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Harman St pet-friendly?
No, 484 Harman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 484 Harman St offer parking?
No, 484 Harman St does not offer parking.
Does 484 Harman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Harman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Harman St have a pool?
No, 484 Harman St does not have a pool.
Does 484 Harman St have accessible units?
No, 484 Harman St does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Harman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 Harman St has units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Harman St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 484 Harman St has units with air conditioning.
