Amenities

coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities coffee bar

Remarkable floor plan exists inside this one bedroom apartment for rent on Herkimer Street. The bedroom easily fits a queen. A separate bathroom and ample closet space line the entire apartment. This space is complete with a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and dining that's off the living room / dining room. Closest to the A/C train at Kingston Throop or also a short walk to the express stop at Utica for the A train. This is an easy area to commute to and from! There are plenty of coffee bars and restauarants around including the Brooklyn favorite, Peaches. Call me 646 706-6604